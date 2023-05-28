Russia Intercept 3 Storm Shadow Missiles, 6 HIMARS Rockets

Islam Times - Three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and six HIMARS rockets were intercepted by Russian air defenses in the past day.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday that three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and six HIMARS rockets were intercepted by Russian air defenses in the past day, with four Ukrainian drones being downed."In the past 24 hours, air defenses intercepted three Storm Shadow missiles and six HIMARS rockets," he said.Also, four Ukrainian drones were destroyed near Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkiv Region, Kopani in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Slavnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.