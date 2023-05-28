0
Sunday 28 May 2023 - 22:06

West Waging War against Russia on All Fronts: Kremlin

Story Code : 1060697
West Waging War against Russia on All Fronts: Kremlin
"War is being waged in a broader sense. A war is being waged against us on all fronts, be it the economy, international relations, or in terms of ownership," Peskov explained in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show. 

Peskov urged Russia not to succumb to emotions and keep a sober mind in these circumstances.

"We should remain focused and strong, and do <…> what best suits our interests, be tough but open to what could help us clearly communicate our concerns, and what we find unacceptable for ourselves, what will be fighting against," he maintained.
Comment


Featured Stories
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
28 May 2023
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
28 May 2023
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
27 May 2023
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
27 May 2023
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
27 May 2023
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
26 May 2023
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
26 May 2023
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
25 May 2023
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023