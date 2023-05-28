In Another Anti-Iran Move; Zelensky Proposes 50-year anti-Iran Sanctions

Islam Times - In continuation of his accusations and anti-Iranian actions, the President of Ukraine has proposed imposing 50-year sanctions against Iran to the Kyiv Parliament.

The draft decree aims to impose sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of 50 years.The document proposes a complete ban on trade operations with Iran, and transit of its resources via the Ukrainian territory as well as measures prohibiting Iranian citizens from withdrawing their capital from Ukraine. The draft decree also provides for a ban on the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights.Under the document, Ukraine’s cabinet, central bank, foreign intelligence service, and security service are responsible for the implementation of sanctions.Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian president, leveling baseless allegations, urged Iran to reconsider the supply of drones to Russia and not support Moscow in the Ukraine war.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani termed the anti-Iran remarks of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a worthless political show containing baseless claims.The senior Iranian diplomat went on to say that the repetition of false claims of the President of Ukraine against the Islamic Republic of Iran is in line with the anti-Iran propaganda and media war. He considered the political show to be performed with the aim of attracting as many arms and financial aid from Western countries as possible.