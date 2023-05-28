0
Sunday 28 May 2023 - 22:12

Lavrov Slams West’s Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine

Story Code : 1060700
"Certainly, this is an unacceptable escalation. I hope there are sensible people in the West who understand that," Lavrov told the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show, an excerpt of which was posted by reporter Pavel Zarubin on Telegram on Sunday.

According to Lavrov, "Western political analysts have been discussing how to decolonize Russia." "They mean dividing our country. I hope sensible people will abandon their reckless support for the neo-Nazi regime which was created by the West itself," Russia’s top diplomat added, TASS reported.

On May 21, US President Joe Biden said at a news conference following the G7 summit in Hiroshima that the West will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and other fourth-generation Western combat aircraft.
