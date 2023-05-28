Zionist Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque Persist

Islam Times - Al-Aqsa Mosque, as the main symbol of the Islamic-Palestinian identity of the city of Al-Quds, has always been the target of the destructive actions of the occupation regime of Al-Quds.

According to Iran press citing the Ahed news site, dozens of Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning (Sunday) with the support of the security forces of the Zionist regime.The Ahed news site added in this report that the Zionist army has arrested five Palestinian citizens in different areas of the West Bank of the Jordan River.Palestinian sources also announced that the Zionist forces have arrested "Louy al-Ashqar," one of the commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in the "Sida" region near Tulkarem.According to this report, the Zionist forces attacked the Palestinian forces and used war bullets.The Palestinian resistance forces in Tulkarem countered their attack by shooting and throwing explosive packages towards the occupying forces.The conditions of these days in the occupied territories, especially in the West Bank, are very special, and the Palestinian fighters respond to the countless crimes of the Zionists by any means.