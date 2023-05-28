0
Sunday 28 May 2023 - 22:16

Erdogan Declares Victory in Turkey Presidential Election

Story Code : 1060702
Both state and opposition affiliated media outlets put him in the lead with 97% of the vote counted.

The state Anadolu news agency showed Erdogan at 52.1%, and his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, at 47.9%.

The ANKA news agency, close to the opposition, put Erdogan’s lead at 51.9%, with Kilicdaroglu garnering 48.1% of the vote.

Meanwhile, final official results have yet to be released. The country’s official electoral authority has tallied 54.6% of the votes so far, the agency’s chief Ahmet Yener said. Erdogan is leading with 54.47% of the votes, while Kiliçdaroglu has 45.53%, Yener added.

Addressing supporters, Erdogan said voters had given him the responsibility to rule for the next five years.

“The only winner is Turkey,” he said, addressing cheering supporters from atop a bus in Istanbul.

The Turkish president addressed supporters on a bus in Istanbul, thanking people for coming out to vote. “God willing, we will be deserving of your trust,” he added.

He also mocked his challenger for the loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal,” as his supporters booed.
