Sunday 28 May 2023 - 22:24

Raisi Welcomes Sultan Haitham: Iran-Oman Ties Advanced from Trade to Investment

The Omani Sultan and his Iranian counterpart held a meeting after a formal welcome ceremony at Sa’ad Abad Palace in Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported.

At a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations of the two countries, Raisi said that relations between Iran and Oman have been enhanced from the commercial stage to the investment stage.

The Iranian president said the two countries can expand ties, thanks to shared views on several fields, according to Mehr news agency.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, for his part, thanked the Iranian side for the invitation and warm welcome, saying that after Raisi’s visit to Muscat, the level of bilateral relations and regional cooperation between the two countries has enhanced significantly.

He added that although the volume of trade exchanges has doubled, given the diverse and favorable potentials and grounds in the two countries, the two sides have a long way to go to enhance the level of relations to a favored level.

The two states are scheduled to sign four cooperation documents in the fields of economy, investment and energy during the Sultan’s visit.
