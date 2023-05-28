Sayyed Nasrallah: Media Plays Major Role in Confronting Hegemony

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received the Head of Iran’s Radio and TV Corporation Peyman Jabali.

In a statement, Hezbollah Media Relations Office said on Sunday that Sayyed Nasrallah met Jabali and the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Beirut Hassan Khalili.“The meeting tackled responsibilities Axis of Resistance has been tasked with on media and challenges in this regard as well as ways to deal with these challenges,” the statement, obtained by Al-Manar, read.Sayyed Nasrallah stressed, in this context, that media outlets affiliated with the Axis of Resistance are playing “major role in the inclusive resistance confronting the occupation and hegemony.”