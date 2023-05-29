0
Monday 29 May 2023 - 09:42

Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week

Story Code : 1060776
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
The rocket launch is to take place between May 31 and June 11, a Japanese Coast Guard official said on Monday, adding that it will then fall somewhere in waters near the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of Luzon Island in the Philippines.

The new development came after North Korea conducted a series of missile and weapons tests in recent months, including a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM].

The Japanese prime minister's office said in a tweet that Fumio Kishida has issued instructions "on North Korea's notification about the launch of a ballistic missile that it describes as a satellite."

The tweet added that Kishida has told officials to gather intelligence, remain vigilant and closely coordinate with allies, including the United States and South Korea, on the matter.

Japan's Defense Ministry, for its part, said it has issued an order for the Air Self-Defense Force to destroy any ballistic missile confirmed to be on course to fall into the country's territory.

The ministry added that the country's forces would be authorized to use Standard Missile SM-3 and Patriot Missile PAC-3 to shoot down a projectile in mid-air.

Last month, North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, ordered the launch of the country’s first military reconnaissance satellite as a deterrent measure against persisting US-led war games near its waters, which Pyongyang views as rehearsals for invasion of its territory.

Kim said one of the objectives of developing the country's satellite industry is to gain the capability to "use preemptive military force when the situation demands."
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
28 May 2023
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
28 May 2023
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
27 May 2023
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
27 May 2023
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
27 May 2023
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
26 May 2023
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023