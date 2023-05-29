0
Monday 29 May 2023 - 21:01

Taliban Received Proper Response for Cross-border Fire: Iranian Interior Minister

Story Code : 1060862
Taliban Received Proper Response for Cross-border Fire: Iranian Interior Minister
Vahidi made the remarks in Tehran on Monday while speaking about the recent border tension between Iran and its eastern neighbor, Afghanistan.

The conflicts in the joint border lines were minor; meanwhile, due response was naturally given to the Afghan side, the minister underlined.

There is no problem at the present time, he further noted, adding that the border point is open and everything is calm there.

A couple of days earlier, two Iranian border guards were martyred in clashes with Taliban forces on the joint border with Afghanistan.

A day later, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari warned against any repetition of dangerous incidents on the border between Iran and Afghanistan.
