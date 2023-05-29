‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Ex-Palestinian Detainee in West Bank Raid

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have fatally shot a former Palestinian detainee in a raid conducted on several areas in the occupied, northern West Bank city of Jenin.

On Monday morning, Ashraf Mohammad Ibrahim, 37, who served as an officer in the General Intelligence Service, succumbed to injuries he sustained during an ‘Israeli’ raid in Jenin in the early hours of the day, according to a statement by the health ministry.Six Palestinians were kidnapped in the raid that also left eight people injured.Ebrahim's martyrdom brings to 56 the number of people martyred by ‘Israeli’ fire in May.The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.Over the past months, the Zionist regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where ‘Israeli’ forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.The latest raid comes as the Zionist regime’s recent acts of violence at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds have drawn wide condemnations.