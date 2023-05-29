NATO Warns Kosovo over Serbia Tension

Islam Times - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told the breakaway province of Kosovo to avoid any deliberate provocations amid increasing tensions with Serbia. He issued the warning via tweet on Sunday.

“Pristina must de-escalate & not take unilateral, destabilising steps,” Stoltenberg wrote, describing an “EU-led dialogue” between Pristina and Belgrade as “the only way to peace and normalization."NATO Kosovo Force, the bloc’s peacekeeping mission stationed in the territory since 1999, would “continue to ensure a safe & secure environment,” he said.Stoltenberg's statement followed a weekend of violent clashes between police and ethnic Serbian protesters in four municipalities in northern Kosovo.Three of the four towns’ newly-elected mayors were escorted by police into their offices on Friday, outraging the demonstrators, who reportedly pelted the officers with rocks. Police then deployed tear gas and water cannons against the crowds.The situation reportedly remained tense on Sunday, with police maintaining a visible presence with armored cars outside the mayors’ offices.