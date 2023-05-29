0
Monday 29 May 2023 - 21:16

Iran Offers Military Help to Mali in Fight against Terrorism

In a meeting with his Malian counterpart Colonel Sadio Camara, held in Tehran on Monday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Iran is prepared to share its equipment, experiences and capabilities in training with Mali in the war against terrorism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to strengthen Mali’s defense power against the threats posed by terrorist groups,” the Iranian general added.

He also warned that the presence of certain Western governments in Africa is aimed at pursuing colonial objectives, fulfilling political interests, and creating tension and instability.

Although the Westerners claim hypocritically to be after security in Africa, history shows that they spread terrorism in order to justify their presence in the region and interference in the internal affairs of independent states, such as Mali, Ashtiani added.

The Iranian minister also lauded the Malian government’s support for Palestine and its people as a stellar example of backing the oppressed.

For his part, Camara said Mali is interested in taking advantage of Iran’s experiences in the fight against terrorism and its initiative for the engagement of people and voluntary forces in ensuring security.
