Armenia PM Dissatisfied with Results of Talks with Russia on Lachin Corridor
Story Code : 1060881
"I note that one of the topics of discussion was related to the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor. We’ve discussed this issue with our Russian colleagues," he said on Monday, speaking in parliament.
"I can't say that the results of this discussion are satisfactory. It is very sad that the closure of the Lachin corridor took place in the presence of Russian peacekeepers," he added, TASS reported.
"We will continue to negotiate with our Russian partners in order to resolve this situation," he stated.