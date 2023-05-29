Armenia PM Dissatisfied with Results of Talks with Russia on Lachin Corridor

Islam Times - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is not satisfied with the results of the May 25 talks with his Russian counterparts in Moscow on unblocking the Lachin corridor.

"I note that one of the topics of discussion was related to the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor. We’ve discussed this issue with our Russian colleagues," he said on Monday, speaking in parliament."I can't say that the results of this discussion are satisfactory. It is very sad that the closure of the Lachin corridor took place in the presence of Russian peacekeepers," he added, TASS reported."We will continue to negotiate with our Russian partners in order to resolve this situation," he stated.