Zionists-affiliated Terrorist Team Dismantled in NW Iran

Islam Times - A terrorist team affiliated with Zionist groups was dismantled in West Azarbaijan Province of Iran.

14 terrorists were detained by the intelligence forces in coordination with the judicial system, a Judiciary official said on Monday.The terrorists were after identifying and assassinating several people, according to the source.Last week, the Ministry of Intelligence announced that it has dismantled a network linked to a foreign intelligence service. The Ministry noted that the network monitored people having responsibility in various positions or access to important information in the country's sensitive institutions.