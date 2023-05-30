0
Tuesday 30 May 2023 - 10:20

Moscow Atracked By Drones

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has  ordered the evacuation of residents from the two apartment blocks that were targeted, according to several messages posted on Telegram.

Emergency officials told RIA Novosti that two drones struck residential buildings. No information regarding casualties has been provided yet.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov wrote on Telegram that “several drones” were shot down by air defenses as they were flying towards the city.

Telegram channel SHOT posted an unverified video of what it said was the destruction of a drone mid-air.

The attack comes after two Ukrainian drones unsuccessfully attempted to strike the Kremlin earlier this month. Moscow accused Kiev of attempting to assassinate Putin and vowed retaliation.
