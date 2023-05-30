0
Tuesday 30 May 2023 - 21:28

Russia MOD: Kiev Behind Terrorist Attack on Moscow

Story Code : 1061042
Russia MOD: Kiev Behind Terrorist Attack on Moscow
“The Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on targets in the city of Moscow,” a statement from the ministry said. The raid involved eight aircraft-type UAVs, all of which were hit; three drones that were suppressed by electronic warfare measures went out of control and deviated from their intended targets, the statement added.

The remaining five drones were shot down by Pantsir-S air defense systems operating outside Moscow, according to the MOD.

The attack was first reported by the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, who said on Tuesday morning that the drone raid resulted in several buildings in the Russian capital sustaining minor damage, with residents in the area temporarily evacuated. He noted that no one was seriously hurt, with only two people seeking medical assistance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
28 May 2023
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
28 May 2023
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
27 May 2023
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
27 May 2023