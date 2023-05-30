Russia MOD: Kiev Behind Terrorist Attack on Moscow

Islam Times - Tuesday morning’s drone attack on Moscow, in which several buildings were hit, was orchestrated by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed.

“The Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on targets in the city of Moscow,” a statement from the ministry said. The raid involved eight aircraft-type UAVs, all of which were hit; three drones that were suppressed by electronic warfare measures went out of control and deviated from their intended targets, the statement added.The remaining five drones were shot down by Pantsir-S air defense systems operating outside Moscow, according to the MOD.The attack was first reported by the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, who said on Tuesday morning that the drone raid resulted in several buildings in the Russian capital sustaining minor damage, with residents in the area temporarily evacuated. He noted that no one was seriously hurt, with only two people seeking medical assistance.