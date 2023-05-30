0
Tuesday 30 May 2023 - 21:29

Iran Denounces EU Parliament for Hosting Terror Group Ringleader

“Despite EP human rights slogans, it’s regrettable some of its members turn a blind eye to the dark record of those who killed over 17000 Iranian kids, women, men, statesmen and members of parliament and hosted the ringleader of terror outfit MEK," Kanaani tweeted on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the move is contrary to the human rights slogans of the European Parliament.

“What does Human Rights have to do with supporting terrorists?” Kanaani asked.

On Wednesday, the MKO’s infamous ringleader Maryam Rajavi addressed a gathering, titled Perspective of Change and European Union Policy, in the European Parliament to discuss the foreign-backed riots in Iran and the responsibilities of the European Union.

Foreign-backed riots broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. She fainted at a police station in the capital Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital.

An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

At about the same time, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a statement that the major elements behind the riots were largely foreign citizens, members of the MKO in Albania, and individuals working with other anti-revolution terror outfits.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry underlined that 49 MKO terrorists had been arrested for actively propagating fake news, inciting the rioters to organize acts of terror and destruction, directing slogans, and being present on the streets to damage public property.

In an 83-page report published late in March, Iran’s High Council for Human Rights [HCHR], shed light on the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of Iranian security forces during the riots and the evident role that certain Western countries and their agents played in orchestrating the deadly unrest.

“Over the past four decades, more than 17,000 Iranians have been assassinated,” HCHR said.

It added that the enemies have left no stone unturned to materialize their destabilization strategy as they cannot stomach Iran’s independence and the resistance of the Iranian nation against the avarice of arrogant powers.
