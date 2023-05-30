0
Tuesday 30 May 2023 - 21:30

Iranian Gov’t Spox: Raisi Orders FM to Pursue Issue of Relations with Egypt

Story Code : 1061045
Addressing a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Jahromi said that President Ebrahim Raisi had ordered the country's foreign minister to pursue the case in a serious manner.

In a meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran welcomes resumption of relations with Egypt.

The Omani Sultan was hosted by President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a few days before his visit to Tehran. That led to speculations that Muscat is planning to open a new round of mediation between Cairo and Tehran.

Experts believe that Egypt and maybe Bahrain will be the two countries that could soon resolve their disputes with Iran.
