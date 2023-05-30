Iran Successfully Test-flies Domestically-made Aircraft

Islam Times - Simorgh light transport aircraft has been successfully tested on Tuesday.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said on Tuesday that Iran has successfully test-launched a light transport aircraft called Simorgh which is a redesigned and is an advanced variant of a same generation aircraft.The aircraft has been designed with indigenous materials in accordance with Iran's climatic conditions and international standards, he noted.The light transport aircraft is to play a leading role in the transportation of cargo, personnel, and support for the armed forces on battlefields.Manufacture by the specialists of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, Simorgh was unveiled on May 19, 2022.Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani wrote in this regard on his Twitter account, "This morning, according to the promise we made, the flight test of Simorgh, which is the result of the efforts and endeavors of my colleagues in the defense ministry, was completed successfully. The flight took place according to international aviation standards for 20 minutes at an altitude of 8,000 feet...."