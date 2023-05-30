0
Tuesday 30 May 2023 - 23:01

Qatar Calls for Meaningful Dialogue between Iran, Arab States

Story Code : 1061065
Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khelaifi made the remarks at the second edition of the Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference, organized by the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, in collaboration with the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations in Iran.

Al Khelaifi highlighted Qatar’s role as an international destination for bridging perspectives and building relationships between regional and global nations, Qatar Tribune reported.

He outlined Qatar’s commitment to enhancing dialogue and cooperation, as the country collaborates with both the United States and Iran to achieve understanding and reach agreements.

He expressed the belief that continued constructive dialogue plays a crucial role in connecting the destinies of Arabs and Iranians, despite the difficulties and challenges facing the region.
