0
Wednesday 31 May 2023 - 11:45

Iran’s Raisi: Unilateralism in Decline on Global Stage

Story Code : 1061171
Iran’s Raisi: Unilateralism in Decline on Global Stage
Raisi made the remarks on Tuesday, meeting with Kairat Sarybay, the visiting secretary general of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia [CICA].

Since the establishment of CICA by Kazakhstan in 1992, the body has been serving as an inter-governmental forum striving to enhance cooperation toward the promotion of peace, security, and stability in Asia.

Russia and China as well as countries like Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey are members of CICA.

Raisi judged the course of international developments to be headed towards multilateralism, stating, "With the [underway] decline of unilateralism in the world, it is [rather] the countries of the region and regional organizations that determine the future of [both] the region and the world."

The Iranian chief executive noted that CICA holds profuse and manifold capacities that could be used towards the enhancement of interaction among its members.

He also laid emphasis on the need for the existence of sustainable communication among the body's member states.

Raisi hoped that the member states' contribution and expansion of the activities of the body's secretariat would give way to further fortification of CICA's standing.

He concluded his remarks by expressing Iran's readiness to share its experiences, especially in the field of science and technology, economic development, and fighting terrorism and organized crime, with the body's other members, and stressed the importance of reinforcement of intra-regional corridors.

Sarybay, for his part, commended Iran's role in hosting the forum's various events, especially those that concern economic development and fighting terrorism.

He hailed the Islamic Republic's progress in various fields, including science and technology, and urged that Tehran share its experience in those areas with the other countries that member CICA.

The official, meanwhile, expressed delight over a decision made by the heads of state of CICA's member countries to establish a fund aimed at assisting the body's constituent states as well as enhancement of interaction among them. He also voiced gratitude towards the Islamic Republic for its contribution in these areas.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023