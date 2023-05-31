China Emerges as World Leader, Enters Middle East Arms Market: Noam Chomsky

Islam Times - Renowned US academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky said China has already become a world leader, highlighting the country's entry into the Middle East arms market as evidence of the erosion of the system previously dominated by the United States for 80 years.

Chomsky pointed out that China's influence extends beyond its borders through programs based on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which cover a vast area across Eurasia and beyond. He mentioned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as recent additions to the SCO, emphasizing the latter's role as a hub for China's Maritime Silk Road. This route connects Eastern India's Kolkata to Europe via the Red Sea.

The academic noted that China's entrance into the Middle East arms market signifies a significant shift in the region's system, which had been predominantly influenced by the United States for several decades after replacing Britain's influence. Chomsky's remarks echo the views of renowned US investor Jim Rogers, who previously predicted that China would become the next great country and the most important nation of this century.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had also expressed the country's ambition to accelerate its transformation into a leading world industrial power, focusing on areas such as manufacturing, astronautics, transportation, and network technologies.

China's expanding presence in global affairs, including its influence in the Middle East, marks a significant shift in the balance of power on the international stage.

In an interview with Sputnik, Chomsky expressed his belief that China's leadership is already established.