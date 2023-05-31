Top General Says Iran Ready to Export Defense Equipment, Share Experiences with Friendly Countries

Islam Times - Iran’s top general highlighted the country’s readiness to export defense equipment and share experiences in military and defense fields with friendly countries.

“Introducing the Islamic Republic’s defense and military capabilities and sharing them (with friendly countries) can expand the country’s defense relations and strengthen deterrence,” he said, according to Press TV.

“The Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to upgrade the level of ties in various fields, including the wholesale export of defense and military equipment as well as training, exercises, and the practical transfer of experience.”

On Sunday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Iran “has no restriction” on exporting military equipment to other countries, including Venezuela.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have made clear that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never open for negotiations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Baqeri underlined the importance of boosting relations with the regional and neighboring countries, an accurate policy pursued by the government of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Iranian Armed Forces, he added, are ready to defend the country against any threats using indigenous strategies and policies.

The top general further said that the world order is changing and moving in the direction of weakening the opponents of the Islamic Revolution, noting that the fact is acknowledged by Westerners and Europeans.

“The future world is a different world. The new world order geometry is altering with the emergence of several new powers, particularly in Asia and in different fields,” he asserted.

Addressing a gathering of Iranian Foreign Ministry officials and ambassadors in Tehran on Tuesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri stressed that the foreign affairs departments can play “a major and important role” in presenting Iran’s defense power.