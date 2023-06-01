0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 00:59

Norwegian FM: Turkish Foreign Minister Not to Attend NATO Meeting in Oslo

Story Code : 1061294
Anniken Huitfeldt said at a press conference in the run-up to the Informal meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Oslo said that Sweden’s accession to NATO was crucial for Norwegian security, as Oslo wants Stockholm to be a member of the same military alliance as Norway.

The Norwegian foreign minister added that she had brought up that issue several times at her meetings with the Turkish foreign minister. She added that Cavusoglu would not be able to attend the meeting as the first session of the Turkish parliament was scheduled for Thursday.

Huitfeldt pointed out that Sweden had complied with all the requirements, so there is no reason to keep it waiting,TASS reported. 
