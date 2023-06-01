China warns US against attempts to threaten its sovereignty

Islam Times - China's foreign ministry spokeswoman reacted to reports of approaching a Chinese fighter jet to a US military plane last week, warning the US to stop provoking China.

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at her regular press conference on Wednesday, May 31 and in response to the question put forward by Reuters "the US said a Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive” maneuver near a US military plane last week over the South China Sea in international airspace?Mao Ning said in response, "for quite some time, the US side has frequently sent aircraft and vessels to conduct close-in reconnaissance on China, seriously threatening China’s sovereignty and security. Such provocative and dangerous moves are the root cause of maritime security issues. The US needs to immediately stop such dangerous acts of provocation. We will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our sovereignty and security."Also in response to another question about whether China supports NATO sending more troops to Kosovo, the Chinese spokeswoman replied that "We support Serbia’s effort to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose unilateral actions by the temporary institutions in Pristina, and hope that the duty of establishing an association/community of Serb majority municipalities will be fulfilled."