0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 12:16

Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans

Story Code : 1061368
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Roberts-Smith, a former soldier with the elite Special Air Services Regiment [SASR], sued the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and Canberra Times for defamation after they reported he had murdered Afghans during multiple deployments to the country.

He claimed the publications had undermined his reputation and made him out to be a man who “broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement” and “disgraced his country and the Australian army”.

In a summary judgement read out in Sydney on Thursday, Judge Anthony Besanko said that on the balance of probabilities – the evidential standard for a civil trial – “the respondents had established the substantial truth” of several of the allegations, including that in 2012 Roberts-Smith kicked an unarmed and handcuffed Afghan man off a cliff and then ordered two soldiers in his unit to kill the badly injured man.

Besanko found the journalists also established the substantial truth of reports that in 2009 he had murdered a disabled Afghan man, and also ordered the execution of a man who had hidden himself in a tunnel in a bombed-out facility known as Whiskey 108.

The publications opted for the “truth” defense, and the case transfixed Australia through 110 days of hearings that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and ended with closing arguments in July 2022.

Some 40 witnesses gave evidence, including serving and former soldiers, some of whom Roberts-Smith accused of jealousy and lying.

The full public judgement will not be available until Monday after the government asked for its release to be delayed on national security grounds.

Ben Roberts-Smith with previous recipients of the Victoria Cross. He is in the center wearing uniform and with medals pinned to his chest
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023