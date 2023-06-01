0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 12:17

Lavrov To US Envoy: Mind Your Own Business

Story Code : 1061369
Lavrov To US Envoy: Mind Your Own Business
“If an American or any other foreign ambassador from across the ocean suspects something, he or she had better mind their own business,” Lavrov emphasized Wednesday during a press conference in Mozambique in response to the allegations made by the US diplomat.

He insisted that Washington should focus on repairing its tarnished global image rather that meddling in ties between Russia and South Africa.

Lavrov underlined that Moscow "never violates international norms, unlike our Western counterparts who do so while declaring their neutrality on the developments in Ukraine, as they pump that country with large amounts of the latest long-range and generally unsafe weapons."

The top Russian diplomat also called on US diplomats around the world to “take care of their own image in the eyes of foreign public.”

The US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety has accused the host country of covertly shipping arms to Russia and alleging that weapons and ammunition had been loaded on the Russian cargo ship Lady R that docked at Simon’s Town naval base near Cape Town in December.

The charges drew an angry rebuke from Pretoria with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa slamming the allegations as “unfounded”.

His office also reacted strongly to the US allegations in a statement, slamming it as “disappointing” and insisting that the US envoy had “adopted a counter-productive public posture.”

It further reiterated that there had been “no evidence” indicating the loading of weapons on the Russian cargo vessel.

South Africa’s foreign ministry summoned Brigety after the unsubstantiated claims, emphasizing that there was “no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia related to the period/incident in question.”

Moscow and Pretoria maintain close ties since the days of the Soviet Union. South African has so far refused to join a campaign of Western sanctions against Russia over its "special military operation" in Ukraine that began in February last year.
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023