0
Friday 2 June 2023 - 11:15

US President Biden Trips, Falls during Military Graduation Ceremony

Story Code : 1061528
US President Biden Trips, Falls during Military Graduation Ceremony
Biden delivered the commencement address, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell. The president apparently tripped on a small black sandbag that was lying on the stage.

Air Force personnel quickly helped him back up and walked back to his seat. The incident was caught on video.

The 80-year-old politician, who has recently announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024, has previously fallen during public events. Despite being the oldest person ever in the presidency, his official doctor's report this year declared him physically fit.

In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Donald Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023