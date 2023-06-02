1
Friday 2 June 2023 - 11:29

Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order

Story Code : 1061535
Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in Cape Town on Thursday as he met with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. The chief Iranian diplomat said the world order is changing.

The SCO was founded by China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in 2001, and today forms the world's biggest regional market with eight official members, and three observer states.

Iran and the SCO started a formal process for Tehran’s accession in March 2022. Iran's membership was later approved by the administration in Tehran.

For her part, Pandor appreciated Amir Abdollahian’s presence at the BRICS meeting, which is slated for June 2. He said the BRICS foreign ministers will exchange viewpoints on the membership mechanism and deliver the results to the next summit. The minister welcomed new countries joining the BRICS Cooperation Bank.

The South African foreign minister also called for the expansion of economic cooperation between Pretoria and Tehran. She hoped the ground would be prepared for the visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to Pretoria in the near future.

Pandor also pointed to some developments in the southern flank of Africa and referred to terrorism as one of the biggest dangers in the region.
