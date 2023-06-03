FM: Iran Membership in SCO to Be Finalized in July

Islam Times - The Iranian foreign minister said that Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] will be finalized in July, when the next summit of the organization is set to take place.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in an interview where he explained the most important achievements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the past months and weeks."No doubt that Iran is an actor and main power in regional developments" the minister said, adding that Iran is also considered as one of the main actors at the global level.Stating that Iran is present in the new world order wherever a topic or phenomenon is discussed, Amir Abdollahian continued that the Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued its membership in regional blocs such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the Eurasian Economic Union [EEU].He further talked about the imminent finalization of Iran's membership in SCO and noted, "The last resolution of the Parliament of the main countries forming SCO in order to finalize Iran's membership in the organization was related to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, which was approved; therefore, in July, with the participation of the president, the announcement of the permanent and definitive membership of the Islamic Republic will be made in Shanghai."Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian top diplomat referred to Iran-Egypt relations, and said, "There is no bilateral problem between Tehran and Cairo and Iran welcomes any initiative to develop Iran-Egypt relations in line with the interests of both sides.