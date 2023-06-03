0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 00:30

US Sanctions Iranian Tech Companies, Individuals

US Sanctions Iranian Tech Companies, Individuals
The United States Department of Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions on Arvan Cloud, an Iranian technology company, along with two of its employees and an affiliated Emirati firm. The sanctions were implemented due to their alleged involvement in aiding the Iranian government's restrictions on the internet. 

According to a statement released by the US Treasury Department, Arvan Cloud has a close association with Iran’s intelligence services, and its executives maintain connections with senior Iranian government officials.

The new sanctions from Washington cam only a day after it imposed sanctions on members of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as well as individuals and entities it claims to be affiliates of the country's elite military force on Thursday.

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has told an IMF manager in Washington yesterday that there has been an improvement in Iran's economic indices despite the tightened illegal US sanctions.
