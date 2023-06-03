0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 00:39

US Secretary of State to Visit Saudi Arabia this Week

US Secretary of State to Visit Saudi Arabia this Week
In a statement, the department detailed that Antony Blinken would travel to meet with officials to discuss US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional and global issues and a range of bilateral issues including economic and security cooperation.

According to the statement, Blinken will attend a joint ministerial meeting on June 7, where he will address strengthening collaboration with the Arab partners on security, stability, de-escalation, regional integration, and economic possibilities across the Middle East.

The following day, Blinken will co-host a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terror group.

According to the statement, Blinken intends to emphasize the coalition's important role in confronting the region's ongoing terrorist threat.
