0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 00:43

Ukraine will not join NATO in near future: UK Defence Secretary

Story Code : 1061654
Ukraine will not join NATO in near future: UK Defence Secretary
In an interview with The Washington Post, Ben Wallace pointed to the existing disagreements about Kyiv's path to the Alliance. 

He noted that NATO, just like the EU, should not repeat the mistakes of the past by making excessive promises to applicants such as Ukraine.

"We have to be realistic and say: 'It’s not going to happen at Vilnius'; It’s not going to happen anytime soon," Wallace said, referring to the NATO leaders' summit scheduled for July.

"But what can those powers that want to be more forward-leaning do to help Ukraine, and to give it not 100 percent but a similar effect to what NATO delivers?" asked the UK Defence Secretary.

Wallace said that a number of countries are willing to enter into bilateral or multilateral "mutual defense pacts" with Ukraine and commit to long-term plans to build the country's military capabilities to make sure that an invasion of Ukraine in the future will be costly for Russia or anyone else.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on 2 June that "Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO".
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023