Saturday 3 June 2023 - 11:18

Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President

Erdogan’s two-decade rule will be extended for another five years despite a deepening economic crisis and a devastating February earthquake that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people and sparked criticism of his government

The inauguration in parliament will be followed by a lavish ceremony at his palace in the capital Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders.

Late on Saturday the president is due to unveil his new cabinet with media speculating that former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, a reassuring figure with international stature, could play a part.

Addressing the country’s economic troubles will be Erdogan’s first priority with inflation running at 43.70 percent, partly due to his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to stimulate growth.
