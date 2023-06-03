0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 11:19

Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia

Story Code : 1061736
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin further underlined that Russia’s Security Council would discuss security issues in the context of “extremely important” issues concerning relations between Russia’s 190 ethnic groups.

“Today, we will also be addressing these issues in terms of ensuring Russia's security, in this case domestic political security,” he added.

Putin has repeatedly called on Russia to unite in the face of the existential threats from the West.

Russia began its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 with a declared aim of “demilitarizing” Donbas, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics.
