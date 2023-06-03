0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 11:24

Iran, Regional States to Form Naval Coalition

Story Code : 1061740
Iran, Regional States to Form Naval Coalition
Irani announced the formation of new regional and extra-regional coalitions, noting that “Today, the countries of the region have realized that the security of the region can be established through synergy and cooperation of the regional states.”

Referring to the holding of annual exercises of the naval coalition of Iran, Russia and China, he said that the regional coalition is also forming.

“Almost all the countries of the North Indian Ocean region have come to the understanding that they should stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran and jointly establish security with significant synergy,” he said, adding that “Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan and India are among these countries.”

Earlier, a Qatari website reported that Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman are to form a joint naval force under China's auspices towards enhancing maritime security in the Gulf.”
Comment


Featured Stories
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023