Saturday 3 June 2023 - 11:26

Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals

In its statement, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed readiness to fight any threats and attacks of enemies to the ideals of the Imam.

It further called on the Iranians to gloriously participate in the ceremony of 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise.

“The noble nation of Iran, despite a chain of numerous and continuous conspiracies and seditions created by enemies, is now more determined than ever on its allegiance with Imam Khomeini and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei,” the statement read.

In another statement issued by the IRGC, it considered the 1963 demonstrations in Iran as the beginning of the process of the collapse of the 2,500-year-old imperial system, as well as the decline of American domination and global arrogance in Iran.

Offering condolences over the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the IRGC further stressed that his thoughts could guide the Iranian nation to overcome the enemies' conspiracies.

The statement also dubbed the IRGC as “an outstanding achievement of Imam Khomeini’s movement.”
