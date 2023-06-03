2 “Israeli” Soldiers Killed in An Op near Egypt’s Border

Islam Times - Two “Israeli” soldiers were shot and killed in a so-called “security incident” near the Occupied Palestinian border with Egypt on Saturday morning.

The operation occurred near Al-Naqab desert.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” media reported that “The circumstances were under investigation by the military.”

The “Israeli” occupation army initially barred publication that the two soldiers — one male and one female — were killed, until their families were notified.

Hours later, the “Israeli” army said there had been a new exchange of gunfire in the area of the initial operation, as troops were carrying out searches.

“During an encounter with a ‘terrorist’... a short while ago, an exchange of fire developed. Troops and commanders engaged [the suspect] and shot and killed him,” the Zionist army said in a statement.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he was being continuously briefed on developments at the scene.

Further details of the incidents were not immediately cleared for publication.

According to the “Israeli” army, there was a further exchange of fire in the area hours later, which resulted in a gunman being killed.