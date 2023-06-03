0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 21:00

2 “Israeli” Soldiers Killed in An Op near Egypt’s Border

According to the “Israeli” army, there was a further exchange of fire in the area hours later, which resulted in a gunman being killed.
 
The operation occurred near Al-Naqab desert.
 
Meanwhile, the “Israeli” media reported that “The circumstances were under investigation by the military.”
 
The “Israeli” occupation army initially barred publication that the two soldiers — one male and one female — were killed, until their families were notified.
 
Hours later, the “Israeli” army said there had been a new exchange of gunfire in the area of the initial operation, as troops were carrying out searches.
 
“During an encounter with a ‘terrorist’... a short while ago, an exchange of fire developed. Troops and commanders engaged [the suspect] and shot and killed him,” the Zionist army said in a statement.
 
“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he was being continuously briefed on developments at the scene.
 
Further details of the incidents were not immediately cleared for publication.
