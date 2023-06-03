Protesters Call German Chancellor Warmonger during Festival Speech in Support of Ukraine
Addressing the crowd outside the Stadthalle in Falkensee near Berlin, Scholz called out, "Dear shouters," amidst whistles. He asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the "warmonger" being condemned by the protesters, adding, "If you had any sense in your heads," according to Die Stimme Berlin.
The German Chancellor emphasized that due to "Russia's act of aggression", there was no alternative but to support Ukraine, even with weapons.
Almost 100 festivalgoers yelled at the chancellor outside for minutes. They kept calling him a “warmonger”, “liar” and “bandit”. They demanded "make peace without weapons" and "get away!" Some waved peace flags, while others wore shirts with symbols of Russia.