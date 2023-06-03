0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 21:22

Russia to Come Back to START If US Abandons Its 'Hostile Stance': Foreign Ministry

Russia to Come Back to START If US Abandons Its
The US said earlier this week that it would stop providing Russia some notifications required under the arms control treaty, including updates on its missile and launcher locations, to retaliate for Moscow’s “ongoing violations” of the accord, Reuters reported.
 
According to Mr. Ryabkov, the move did not come as a surprise to Moscow, and Russia’s decision to suspend the New START treaty stands despite any counter-measures.
 
“Regardless of any measures or countermeasures from the US side, our decision to suspend the START Treaty is unshakable,” the Russian’s TASS news agency quoted him as saying.
 
“And our own condition for returning to a fully operational treaty is for the US to abandon its fundamentally hostile stance toward Russia.”
