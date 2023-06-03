0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 22:21

Indonesia Proposes Peace Plan to End Ukraine War

Indonesia Proposes Peace Plan to End Ukraine War
Prabowo Subianto called on defense and military officials from around the world, to gather at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore, to issue a declaration calling for a cessation in hostilities, , Reuters reported.

He proposed a multi-point plan including a ceasefire and establishing a demilitarized zone by withdrawing 15 kilometers (nearly 10 miles) from each party's forward position.

The demilitarized zone should be observed and monitored by a peacekeeping force deployed by the UN, he said, adding that a UN referendum should be held "to ascertain objectively the wishes of the majority of the inhabitants of the various disputed areas".

"I propose that the Shangri-La dialogue find a mode of ... voluntary declaration urging both Ukraine and Russia to immediately start negotiations for peace," Prabowo said.

Indonesia's proposal follows President Joko Widodo's visit last year to Moscow and Kyiv, where he offered to play peacebroker between their leaders and rekindle peace talks. He was chairman of the G20 group of major economies at the time.

Speaking on the same panel, Josep Borrell, high representative and vice president of the European Union's European Commission, noted that if military support for Ukraine stopped, the war would quickly end.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko dismissed the plan, reiterating Kyiv's position that Russia should withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
