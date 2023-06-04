0
Sunday 4 June 2023 - 12:52

Biden Signs Debt Limit Bill, Avoiding US Default

Story Code : 1061924
Biden Signs Debt Limit Bill, Avoiding US Default
The House of Representatives and the Senate passed the legislation this week after Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement following tense negotiations, Reuters reported.

The Treasury Department had warned it would be unable to pay all its bills on Monday if Congress had failed to act by then.

Biden signed the bill at the White House a day after hailing it as a bipartisan triumph in his first-ever Oval Office address to the nation as president.

The bill signing, which was closed to the press, marked a low-key, symbolic end to a crisis that vexed Washington for months, forced Biden to cut short an international trip in Asia and threatened to push the United States to the brink of an unprecedented economic crisis.

"Thank you to Speaker McCarthy, Leader Jeffries, Leader Schumer, and Leader McConnell for their partnership," the White House said in a statement announcing the bill's signing, naming the Democratic and Republican leaders of the House and Senate.

Officials later released a ten-second clip of Biden silently signing the document at the White House.

"It was critical to reach an agreement, and it's very good news for the American people," Biden said on Friday. "No one got everything they wanted. But the American people got what they needed."

The Republican-controlled House voted 314 to 117 to approve the bill, and the Democrat-controlled Senate voted 63 to 36.

Fitch Ratings said on Friday the United States' "AAA" credit rating would remain on negative watch, despite the agreement that will allow the government to meet its obligations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023