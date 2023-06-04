OIC Slams Israeli Permission for Illegal Settlement Outposts near Hebron
Story Code : 1061926
In a press statement issued Saturday evening, the OIC stressed that "Israel's colonial settlement policy is illegitimate under international law and United Nations resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016."
It also affirmed the need to hold Israel to account for this crime, calling at the same time on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards stopping all Israeli policies against the Palestinian people, their land and their sanctities.
The occupation regime has given permission to settlers to establish six illegal settlement outposts in Masafer Yatta area, south of Al-Khalil (Hebron).