Former White House Doctor Claims Biden Is 'Not Fit Mentally or Physically' to Be President

Islam Times - A former White House doctor for Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama raised concerns over Joe Biden's health and said it is "malpractice" to allow him to seek re-election.

The now-Republican politician slammed White House officials for allowing Biden, 80, to run for a second term and said those close to him like his wife Jill should be stopping him.

His comments come after Biden fell on stage during a graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday. The recent stumble marks the fourth time he has fallen in public since taking office in January 2021.

Jackson insisted that Biden's health is becoming a national security issue and said something has to be done.

"This man's not fit mentally or physically to be our president, and it's a bad situation for us," he told Fox News Channel's Hannity on Friday.

"Part of the job of the President of the United States is to inspire confidence and project power, and he's not doing that. He can't do that, he's too old to do that, and I think it's a shame," he said, adding, "I think his lack of physical ability and his physical decline is now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we've been watching for so long now."

"It's a package that just doesn't sell around the world, and it's becoming a national security issue for us. We have to do something about.'

Jackson added, "To think that this man thinks he can be president at the age of 86 when he's 80 right now [and] could be in office for another six years is just malpractice on part of the White House in the West Wing to allow this to be happening, for him to even be talking about running for another term."

"Somebody needs to be held accountable. People like Jill Biden and people that surround him and are supposed to love him and care about him, they should be doing something about this, and they should be stopping this because it's a shame," he added.

He said it has reached a stage where "our commander in chief needs a walker" during events.

"Could you imagine? It would be a better image than what we're seeing right now — seeing him creep around in a walker," Jackson added.

"At least he wouldn't be falling flat on his face in front of the entire world.… It's embarrassing for him, and it's embarrassing for our country," he said.

The former White House physician, who served under both Obama and Trump administrations, prays Biden does not get re-elected in 2024 and does not think he can even finish his current term in office.

Jackson has frequently questioned Biden's health and circulated a letter among House Republicans in April to demand he takes a cognitive test or drop out of the presidential race.

"We call on you to either resign immediately and renounce your bid for reelection or submit to a clinically validated cognitive screening assessment and make those results available to the public," it read.

"When you first announced your bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, questions and concerns were raised surrounding your cognitive abilities," it said, adding, "Those concerns have only increased because your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent since you were elected."

The Texas congressman called for an end to the "cover up" of the president's health in February after his physician stated that he is fit and healthy for office.

The Biden administration has consistently dismissed concerns over this health with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying attacks over his fitness for office had failed in the past.

She said, "You know, we’ve heard these types of attacks or remarks before. And, you know, if you go back to 2020, they said that the president couldn’t do it in 2020 and attacked him there, and he beat them."

"Maybe they’re forgetting the wins that this president has had over the last couple of years. But I’m happy to remind them anytime," she added.

Biden's stumble on Thursday comes just weeks after he lost his balance while visiting the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima, Japan.

During that event, there was a railing available on some stairs the president had to navigate down.

He ignored the railing and stumbled, restoring his balance while walking downward. Biden also stumbled while boarding Air Force One in March on a trip to Selma, Alabama.

Biden fell up the stairs while boarding Air Force One in 2021 and toppled over on his bike near his Delaware beach house last June. He was not harmed in any of the incidents.

A pool reporter traveling with the president to Colorado said Biden "was walking back to his seat when fell. He appeared to have tripped on a black sandbag on the stage".

"When he fell, pointed to the black sandbag suggesting that’s what he tripped on," according to the report.

Biden's age has already become an issue in the presidential race as he would be 82 when he is sworn in if he wins a second term.

His chief rival, 76, former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly questioned Biden's mental capacity.

"Well, I hope he wasn't hurt," said Trump when asked about Biden's incident Thursday.

Texas congressman Ronny Jackson has claimed he is "not fit mentally or physically" to lead the country and "it's a bad situation for us", The Daily Mail reported.