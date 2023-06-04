0
Sunday 4 June 2023 - 21:58

Report: US Military Spending May Drop to Lowest Level Since Cold War Era

Story Code : 1061997
Report: US Military Spending May Drop to Lowest Level Since Cold War Era
The deal reached by the White House and Republicans last week boosts defense spending to around $885 billion next year, an 11% increase on the $800 billion allocated in the current budget. In 2025, the country’s military spending is expected to see a further increase to $895 billion.
 
However, the number represents a reduction in the defense budget in real terms after inflation, according to an editorial piece published by the WSJ shortly after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Friday.
 
The bipartisan debt bill passed the Senate on Thursday after moving through the House of Representatives the day before.
 
The legislation lifted the debt ceiling through January 1, 2025 and helped the nation to avert what would have been a first-ever default, just days before the deadline that had previously been extended to June 5.
 
The US was on the verge of defaulting on its massive sovereign debt of $31.4 trillion. A default would considerably narrow the government’s options for borrowing more or paying state bills. It could also cause financial chaos overseas, creating a negative impact on prices and mortgage rates in other countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023