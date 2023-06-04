0
Sunday 4 June 2023 - 22:02

Kremlin Aide: No Glimpse of Hope Seen in Russia-US Relations

Story Code : 1061999
"There is no glimpse of hope at all. You know, the situation on the Russian-American track is not optimistic," Ushakov said in an interview for a Russian TV program.
 
Diplomatic relations between Russia and the US took a turn for the worse after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
 
In May, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US will one day abandon its hostile policy toward Russia and realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Moscow.
