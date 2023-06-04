0
Sunday 4 June 2023 - 22:12

Russian Troops Destroy Ukrainian Drone Assembly Facility

Story Code : 1062006
"A workshop for the assembly of Ukrainian UAVs was hit by ground-based precision weapons near the city of Dnepropetrovsk," he said.
 
Konashenkov added that Russian aircraft and artillery troops hit 96 artillery units of the Ukrainian armed forces in firing positions in the past 24 hours.
 
"Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile and artillery troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit 96 artillery units of the Ukrainian army in firing positions, as well as troops and military hardware in 73 areas in the past 24 hours," TASS quoted Konashenkov as saying.
 
In addition, Russian troops destroyed ammunition depots of two Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye Region, he went on to say. "Ammunition depots of the 11th Artillery Brigade and the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian army were destroyed in the area of Temirovka and Preobrazhenka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region," Konashenkov said.
