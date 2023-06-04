0
Sunday 4 June 2023 - 23:36

Hezbollah Secretary General Reiterates Support to Franjiyeh for Presidency during Meeting with Maronite Patriarch’s Delegate

Story Code : 1062016
Hezbollah Secretary General Reiterates Support to Franjiyeh for Presidency during Meeting with Maronite Patriarch’s Delegate
Well-informed sources told Al-Manar that Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated during the meeting with Abdel-Sater support to the candidacy of Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Franjiyeh and underlined the importance of holding a national dialogue in order to enhance the presidential elections.

MP Michel Moawad announced, during a press conference on the same day, that he has withdrawn his candidacy for the presidency, saying: “I decided to contribute to reaching this intersection that led to the nomination of Jihad Azour, and we shall relentlessly continue our battle.”

Meanwhile, Head of Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil announced that his parliamentary bloc would vote for Jihad Azour in the presidential elections. A number of the NGOs deputies also voiced support to Azour.

The total number of MPs who have announced support to Azour has become 32.

On the other hand, Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the personal motives and egocentricity play a vital role in identifying the directions of the nominations.

Member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah stressed that the confrontational candidate being nominated would not reach Baabda Palace.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023