0
Sunday 4 June 2023 - 23:40

Riyadh and Washington Call on Both Sides of Sudan War to Negotiate a New Ceasefire

Story Code : 1062018
Riyadh and Washington Call on Both Sides of Sudan War to Negotiate a New Ceasefire
“The facilitators are ready to resume formal talks,” and they call on “the parties to agree on a new ceasefire and implement it effectively with the aim of building a permanent cessation of military operations,” a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, said today.

The delegations of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces are still in the city of Jeddah, despite the suspension of talks and the end of the five-day ceasefire,” the statement continued.

The call came in the wake of aerial and artillery bombardment that shook Khartoum yesterday, with no prospect of calm in a conflict that entered its eighth week and continues to claim victims, of whom the Sudanese Red Crescent announced the burial of 180 without identifying their identities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023