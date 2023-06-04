Riyadh and Washington Call on Both Sides of Sudan War to Negotiate a New Ceasefire

Islam Times - Riyadh and Washington called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to return to the negotiating table in order to reach a new ceasefire, two days before US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Saudi Arabia, according to AFP.

“The facilitators are ready to resume formal talks,” and they call on “the parties to agree on a new ceasefire and implement it effectively with the aim of building a permanent cessation of military operations,” a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, said today.The delegations of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces are still in the city of Jeddah, despite the suspension of talks and the end of the five-day ceasefire,” the statement continued.The call came in the wake of aerial and artillery bombardment that shook Khartoum yesterday, with no prospect of calm in a conflict that entered its eighth week and continues to claim victims, of whom the Sudanese Red Crescent announced the burial of 180 without identifying their identities.